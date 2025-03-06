UPDATE: Family confirms identity of Mamou shooting victim

The family of Alaya Christian have identified her as one of two people who died during a shooting at Mamou Mardi Gras.

Christian, 17, was a student at Lafayette Renaissance Charter High School. A post on the school's Facebook page says she was a member of the school's softball team and student council; she was a football trainer and an active participant in numerous clubs and organizations.

Services will be on March 15 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, with viewing at 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m.

