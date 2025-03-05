Watch Now
Mamou PD: More than a dozen shot over Mardi Gras; one confirmed dead

After two days filled with Mardi Gras revelry - and violence - Mamou Police report they're working to confirm a reported 14 people wounded over those days.

A spokesman tells KATC Wednesday morning that 14 people are believed to have been wounded, including one man who died Mardi Gras night in the Evangeline Parish town.

We had a crew in Mamou last night, here are their reports from the scene:

KATC's Taylor Toole was in Mamou this morning, here's her update:

This is a developing story, and we're expecting more updates today.

