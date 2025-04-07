UPDATE: Did Scott Boudin Festival's new security measures actually work?

LAFAYETTE PARISH (SCOTT) — For the first time this year, Scott Police increased security measures during the town’s 12th Annual Scott Boudin Festival by utilizing metal detectors and security wands, a move that police say had a positive impact on both safety and the festival goers' experience.

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said the new security measures received widespread support from attendees.

“The metal detectors were a huge hit. We had unlimited support, amazing amounts of appreciation and understanding from the people attending the festival,” Leger said.

Another safety measure implemented this year was a 16-and-under chaperone policy. The policy required anyone under 16 to be accompanied by an adult when entering the festival and to stay with the adult at all times.

“Just that confidence of security — they knew they could come and have a good time, with their kids safe and themselves safe. It went over very well.”

Leger reported that the policy was largely successful, with only a few groups attempting to enter unchaperoned on Friday night, all of whom were turned away.

“We haven’t had one fight, we haven’t had one arrest. We’ve had nothing but fun and a lot of boudin eaten all weekend long!” Leger said.

The metal detectors and security wands were rented for the festival weekend, but due to their success, the department said they plan to purchase their own for future events.

Leger added that the chaperone policy will likely remain in place for future Boudin Festivals.