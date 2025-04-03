Scott Boudin Festival implements new, increased security measures

LAFAYETTE PARISH (SCOTT) — The 12th Annual Scott Boudin Festival is just a day away, and organizers, along with law enforcement, are urging attendees to be mindful of new security measures in place this year.

With record-breaking crowds expected, Scott Police Chief Chad Leger highlighted several updates aimed at ensuring the safety of all festival-goers.

“We’re adding metal detectors at all gates,” Leger said. “Every person coming to our festival will have to go through a metal detector. We also have the magic wands for additional screening if necessary.”

Additionally, the festival is implementing a clear bag policy.

"Similar to those at sporting events and concerts," Chief Leger described; only clear bags will be allowed inside the festival grounds.

Leger warned that these security procedures may cause longer wait times at the gates, urging festival-goers to plan accordingly.

“We want to make sure people are patient at the gate,” Leger said. “Good things are going to happen once you get in.”

Another key change this year is the new "Chaperone Policy." Chief Leger explained that minors under the age of 16 must be escorted by a parent or guardian.

The festival has experienced issues with unaccompanied minors in the past, especially near closing time, according to Chief Leger.

“Unfortunately, some parents drop off a carload of kids and we end up turning into babysitters,” Leger said. “We want to make sure this doesn’t happen, so any child under 16 must be brought in and escorted by a parent or guardian.”

The Scott Boudin Festival is known as the "Boudin Capital of the World" and draws thousands of visitors each year. This year’s event will run from April 4-6, and organizers are committed to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

Here is the official list of security updates from the Scott Boudin Festival association:

Metal Detectors - All guests are subject to passing through metal detectors at festival entry points and additional screening if needed. Please allow extra time for security screening.

Clear Bag Policy - To streamline security checks, only clear bags will be permitted inside the festival grounds. Diaper bags will be allowed, however, all bags are subject to search prior to entry onto the festival grounds to ensure compliance with festival rules and regulations.

Chaperone Policy - Children under the age of 16 MUST be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 21 years or older in order to enter the festival grounds. ID verification of the child or guardian may be required at entry. At no time may children under the age of 16 be left on festival grounds without a parent or guardian.

Enhanced Video Surveillance - Additional security cameras have been installed throughout the festival grounds to enhance safety and assist with monitoring.