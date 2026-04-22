UPDATE: Coalition head declines meet with superintendent

Last week, a community coalition issued a statement voicing concerns about an LPSB plan to move the Career Center to the southside of Lafayette.

Today, the head of that coalition let us know that he's declined a meeting with Superintendent Francis Touchet because of recent court orders.

Last week's joint statement led by NAACP Lafayette Branch President Ravis K. Martinez, community leaders emphasized that the decision - which was part of the decision to close Comeaux High School - raises urgent questions about equity, access, and long-term investment in underserved communities. The superintendent's staff reached out to set up a meeting about it, but today Martinez said he can't do that given recent court orders.

Here's the timeline:

On April 13, a state district judge issued a preliminary injunction, halting all action by the school system to close Comeaux in a lawsuit brought by local citizens who object to the closure vote based on alleged violations of school system procedures and state law.

On April 15, Martinez sent his letter.

Also on April 15, that evening, the board voted to rescind their vote on the Comeaux closure.

On April 16, the board voted to tentatively set a public hearing on the closure and a new vote on it.

On April 17, in the morning, the judge in the case sent an email to the board's attorneys. In it, her staff attorney notified them that she had filed her own judgment to make sure her orders were clear, and reminded them that any action - including a hearing - would be a violation of those orders.

That afternoon, Touchet's staff reached out to Martinez, requesting a meeting with him that would include the board president.

Later that afternoon, Touchet's staff sent out an email canceling the public hearing.

On Tuesday, Martinez sent the following letter:

Dear Superintendent Touchet and Board President Mason,





Thank you for your request to meet regarding the concerns outlined in my recent correspondence.







After careful consideration, I must respectfully decline the invitation to meet at this time. In light of the preliminary injunction issued by the court, which clearly restricts further actions and discussions related to the proposed closure of Comeaux High School, I believe it is both prudent and necessary to fully respect the authority and direction of the court.







Participating in a meeting under these circumstances could be interpreted as engaging in discussions that fall within the scope of the court’s order. As such, I believe it is important that all parties allow the legal process to proceed without actions that could be construed as inconsistent with that directive.







My position remains grounded in ensuring transparency, adherence to established law and policy, and the protection of community trust. I remain open to future dialogue at an appropriate time, once the court has provided further clarity or resolution on this matter.







Thank you again for your outreach and understanding Ravis K. Martinez President, NAACP Lafayette Branch

The original statement says the plan to move the Career Center from the northside to the Comeaux campus "appears to move critical workforce and technical education opportunities further away from the students who rely on them most. Accessibility - both geographic and practical - must remain a central priority in educational planning.”

Among the groups in the coalition are Black Folks Talking, the African American Heritage Foundation, Lafayette Parish Council Member AB Rubin, Lafayette City Council Member Elroy Broussard, Fr. Richard Andrus, SVD, Pastor of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Progressive Baptist Pastor Chad E. Nora, St. James Baptist Pastor Cory L. Young, St. Peter Baptist Pastor Carl Sonnier, Black Voters Matter, The Greater Southwest Louisiana Black Chamber of Commerce, LEAD Louisiana and Impact Louisiana for All.

"Research in education policy and urban planning consistently shows that proximity to educational resources significantly impacts student participation, engagement, and long-term success. Increased travel distance and transportation burdens are directly linked to lower participation rates, higher absenteeism, and added strain on families - effects that disproportionately impact underserved communities," a coalition release states. "Community leaders also raised concerns about the financial implications of investing public funds into new or modified facilities while an existing site remains operational. They are calling for greater transparency around the cost-benefit analysis and long-term fiscal impact of the decision."

The statement further highlights the historical context of educational decisions in North Lafayette, noting a pattern of school closures, consolidations, and repurposing that has contributed to longstanding concerns about equitable resource allocation, the release states.

“This moment demands transparency, accountability, and a clear commitment to equity,” the coalition stated. “Decisions affecting the future of our children must be made with the full engagement and trust of the community.”

