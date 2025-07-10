UPDATE: Benefit for local boy battling rare medical condition

LAFAYETTE PARISH (DUSON) — Registration is now open for a cook-off set for August to help a local boy battling a rare medical condition.

Eli Prejean is only 8, but he's been through a lot during those years.

Next month, there will be a Rice & Gravy Cookoff to help raise money to benefit Eli.

The event is planned for August 23 at the Atchafalaya Basin Landing. There's a $50 entry fee, and categories of chicken, beef and pork will be judged. Early registration is advised.

Here's the flyer:

We did a story about Eli and his journey back in February; here's the story.