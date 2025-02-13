Duson and Carencro families unite community to support 8-year-old boy battling rare disease

LAFAYETTE PARISH (DUSON) — Two families from Duson and Carencro have come together to help 8-year-old Eli Prejean in his ongoing battle against a rare medical condition.

Despite facing numerous health challenges, Eli’s community has rallied around him, offering support, prayers and love as he continues his fight.

“He loves football, he loves monster trucks...music...he’s a big music fan,” Eli’s mother, Lacey, said, reflecting on the joys of her son’s childhood. “His favorite artist is Jelly Roll.”

Eli’s parents, Ross and Lacey, shared fond memories of their son’s typical childhood interests, including meeting Jelly Roll in September 2024.

However, their journey has been anything but ordinary.

At 12 weeks pregnant, Lacey and Ross discovered that Eli had a rare condition known as Lower Urinary Tract Obstruction (LUTO), which prevented him from urinating in the womb.

This led to complications with his development and a prolonged medical journey.

“At 10 days old, they started dialysis, and we did dialysis for two years until he was big enough for a kidney transplant,” Ross explained. “I donated a kidney to him when he was two.”

Eli's health challenges did not end there.

Although he was born almost full-term, his lungs were underdeveloped, requiring him to be placed on a ventilator and undergo various other treatments.

According to his parents, Eli is a “miracle baby,” surviving multiple hurdles since birth.

Today, Eli is on anti-rejection medication following the transplant, making him susceptible to infections and viruses.

In November 2024, he was admitted to Texas Children’s Hospital after contracting an infection, and he has been on a ventilator and blood oxygen machine for over 90 days.

Shane Desormeaux, who met Ross through Facebook, has been a steadfast supporter throughout Eli’s journey.

After following Eli’s story, Shane began hosting live Facebook rosary prayer sessions to honor the boy and unite the community in prayer.

“You know, I wake up in the morning sometimes and I think...what if that was my son?” said Desormeaux. “We had a few people join the first night, and since then, it’s been incredible. We’ve met so many people we don’t even know."

Shane, his wife, Becky, and their three kids have been actively encouraging others to participate in the prayer sessions, offering an open invitation to those who want to contribute.

“We’ve had others host prayer sessions outside of our home, and if people are interested in doing that, they just need to connect with us,” Shane added.

Ross and Lacey are deeply grateful for the overwhelming support they’ve received from Shane, Becky and their extended community.

“Our friends Shane and Becky have been amazing to us, and they’ve been our biggest cheerleaders,” Ross said. “I could never repay them or thank them enough.”

To join the nightly Facebook Live rosary sessions, click here for more information.