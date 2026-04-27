UPDATE: Appeals court rejects LPSS request

The Third Circuit has declined to get involved in the Comeaux closure suit at this time.

"As a general rule, appellate courts will not exercise their supervisory jurisdiction unless an error in the trial court's ruling will cause the petitioner irreparable injury or an ordinary appeal does not afford an adequate remedy," a ruling from the court states. "Based on the showing made int he current writ application, the Lafayette Parish School Board had provided this court with no evidence it will suffer irreparable harm in the very short time between the trial court's decision and the hearing scheduled for April 29, 2026.

"Accordingly, we decline to exercise our supervisory jurisdiction. Nothing in this ruling should be construed as a determination as to the merits of this case."

In March, a Lafayette resident filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the Lafayette Parish School Board's decision to close Comeaux High School and a district judge issued an order earlier this month that halted all work toward that end until a hearing could be held on the issue this week.

Last week, the Lafayette Parish School System on Tuesday filed a writ application with the Third Circuit, asking them to lift the judge's order. That's the request that the appeals court denied today.

Also last week, more plaintiffs were added to the petition, and the judge sent a letter to the board's attorneys, reminding them that she told them to stop taking action toward the closure of the school. Her letter came after the board voted to rescind their vote to close the school and the setting of a public hearing.

To read our stories, click here, here and here.

Here's another update: According to the court record, several people have been subpoenaed to appear at Wednesday's hearing.

They include:

Acadiana High Principal Jason St. Pierre

Lafayette High Principal Layne Edelman

Southside High Principal Allison Bloomer

Comeaux High Principal Erin Atkins

Board members Jeremy Hildalgo, Kate Bailey Labue, Roddy Bergeron, Britt Latiolais, Amy Trahan, Joshua Edmond, David Lejeune and Hannah Smith Mason

Superintendent Francis Touchet

Associate Superintendent Mark Rabalais

Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Gardner

Communications Director Tracy Wirtz