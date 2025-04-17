UL student veteran program honors veterans ahead of May graduation

LAFAYETTE PARISH — More than a dozen veterans and active-duty service members were honored this week at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni center, receiving special cords to wear at graduation to recognize both their service and academic accomplishments.

Among those recognized was Stacey Thomas, a desert storm veteran who says walking across the stage will fulfill a lifelong goal.

“It was kind of a dream, but I went to the military, so it didn’t always work out,” Thomas said.

Thomas enlisted in 1988, served in desert storm, and later trained National Guard soldiers. After being discharged in the late ’90s, he was diagnosed with PTSD—a turning point that came with new challenges.

“I had to conquer life—living as a 51-year-old with PTSD,” he said. “I had to overcome those things.”

Years later, Thomas decided to return to school, joining other student veterans through UL Lafayette’s Student Veterans Organization—a program offering support to active-duty service members and veterans through study groups, stipends, and mental health resources.

Anders Fontenot, another student veteran, said that support has been a lifeline.

“The transition from active duty to academics is pretty interesting, but we have a lot of support here on campus,” Fontenot said. “It feels like a brotherhood—the same kind you’d find in the Army.”

Now, with graduation right around the corner, Thomas says his degree means more than a personal achievement.

“I got this degree so I can help other people—and my fellow veterans as well,” he said. “They may not get financial assistance, but this can help improve their lives and their families lives.”

And he’s not done yet.

“My focus is to work in vocational rehabilitation counseling or human resources. I don’t believe this is the end of my journey—I plan to continue on to a master’s degree.”

Thomas will graduate with a degree in sociology and walk across the stage alongside his classmates during UL Lafayette’s commencement ceremonies, scheduled for May 16 and 17.