U.S. Pauses Student Visa Interviews for foreign students

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The U.S. State Department is temporarily halting visa interviews for international students as it reviews how it screens and vets applicants.

The move comes as President Donald Trump's administration looks to implement expanded social media screening for all student and exchange visitor visa applicants.

The State Department said it's reviewing its current operations that include more in-depth screening of applicants’ social media activity.

Civil rights groups are pushing back on the move. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) issued a strong statement, saying:

“Subjecting international students to even more extreme social media vetting just to study in the U.S. will only further chill free speech on campus, stifling the diversity of views and experiences that help make our colleges and universities world-renowned," a press statement from ACLU national said.

The statement continued: "The Trump administration should not double down on such a discriminatory and discredited approach.”

The State Department has not said how long the pause will last or when visa interviews will resume.

