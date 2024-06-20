Twin indicted in murder; six months later brother charged instead

A set of twins from Opelousas have now both been accused in a January slaying.

O'Shay Breaux was 20 years old when he went outside his Carencro home to put something in the trash for his mother. He was shot and taken to a local hospital, where he died. To see our interview with his mother, click here.

At the time, two juveniles were arrested and booked with second-degree murder. Because they were juveniles, we don't know their names.

A few weeks later, a 17-year-old from Opelousas was indicted by a Lafayette Parish grand jury in Breaux's slaying - accused of second-degree murder. In general, KATC does not identify people younger than 18 who are accused of crimes.

This week, that teenager's twin brother, now 18, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in Breaux's death. Officials tell us that the other twin - the one indicted in January - no longer faces any charges in the case. In fact, the grand jury returned a "no true bill" against that twin this week. That means the grand jury declined to indict him on a charge.

Officials say additional evidence led to the change.

Jaden Garlow, 18, of Opelousas, now stands accused of second-degree murder in Breaux's slaying. The grand jury also indicted three others in the case: Matthew Charles, 18, of Opelousas, and two 17-year-olds from Opelousas, all accused of principal to second-degree murder.