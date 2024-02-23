Mother speaks out after witnessing her son's murder

LAFAYETTE PARISH — One mother wants justice after her son was shot and killed right in front of her home. It happened in Carencro on January 2, 2024 around 2:00a.m.

Michelle Breaux said she had just asked her son, O'Shay, to throw something away in the outside trash can. She said O'Shay stayed under the carport to talk on the phone with his girlfriend, "It just happened so fast. From the time the car passed to the front then the car turned around and by the time I got to the door, they had two guys out of the car.

The situation then turned deadly, "When I looked, that's when I saw the three shots and he fell," said Breaux. One of those gunshots also hit her home. It's a memory that she lives with every day and said it keeps her up at night, "I started screaming. I hollered at my sister who was there. We started knocking at everyone's house for help. I went to knock next door. I don't even remember pulling the lady out of her house to come see in order to see if it was real," said Breaux.

Breaux said O'Shay just turned 20 years old a few weeks earlier. She described him as a good kid, a momma's boy. She said she doesn't understand why her son was targeted that night. "They took my baby from me. That was my ride-or-die. I miss the voice. I miss him getting in the bed with me as big as he was. I miss all of that," said Breaux.

Two juveniles from Opelousas were arrested in connection to his murder. They are each facing second-degree murder. In a special session on Monday, Governor Jeff Landry spoke about cracking down on juvenile crime. He proposed to correct the age by legislating the prosecution of any person 17 years old charged with a felony, be tried as an adult. It's a proposal Breaux agreed with, "They need to be tougher on the kids. The juveniles, yes. The crimes going on right now are a lot of juveniles. It's children."

Carencro Police Chief, David Anderson, said this case is still under investigation, but more arrests are expected.

