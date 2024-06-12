Tropical Fish Bowl closes after nearly 50 years of specialty aquatic services

LAFAYETTE, La. — Tropical Fish Bowl opened up in La Promenade Mall in 1978 and moved to its current location on Westmark Boulevard in the early 80s.

Offering aquatic maintenance services and products like tanks, supplies, and a large selection of fresh and salt water tropical fish, the store has attracted customers from all over Acadiana.

"Anything I needed and questions, they always had correct answers for me to help me over the years in stocking and keeping the pond going and keeping the fish healthy," said Dennis Carr, a customer of the store for 10 years.

However, the store won't be around for much longer.

It was recently announced that Tropical Fish Bowl will be closing on June 21.

"Just the downturn in the economy and just—I mean, we're not just as busy as we used to be and people—it's discretionary spending for aquariums," said store manager Bucky Duhon. "Like I said, it's definitely—it's the first thing to go when people are feeling the pinch."

Being the only specialty aquatic store around, the closure is a loss for Acadiana.

"You know, it's kind of sad to see it go because it's, like, the last one in the community, so you know, these small, little operations mean a lot to those of us who use it," Carr said.

Duhon said he is working to set up a small business to continue providing some of the store's services and products, which he hopes will one day turn into another full store.

"...I could sell water and do maintenance, and I'll do, like, special order livestock until I can get it fully stocked and established," Duhon said.

He said he is working to get the LLC set up for the store and may end up naming it "Fleur de Sea." Once that is established, he plans to create a Facebook account, which is where you'll find any updates.

Until then, you can reach out to him at Tropical Fish Bowl, where all products are 40% off from now until the store closes.