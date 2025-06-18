Traffic light installation wants to reduce crashes at busy Broussard intersection

BROUSSARD, La. — The City of Broussard has completed the installation of traffic lights at the intersection of W. Fairfield Drive and N. Larriviere Road, a location that's seen many traffic incidents in the past.

In 2023, 11 crashes were reported at the intersection, and five more have occurred so far this year.

KATC previously reported on safety concerns at this intersection, residents cited poor visibility caused by nearby fences and walls as a factor in the frequent accidents.

"The lack of visibility makes it hard to see oncoming traffic," one resident said.

Broussard Police Chief Vance Olivier tells KATC the newly installed signals is a safety improvement for the city.

"I think it's beneficial for the community. It's going to make it safer and help traffic move a little bit easier and faster with the traffic signal in place," Chief Olivier said.

Chief Olivier also emphasized that drivers must continue to practice safe driving habits around the intersection to prevent further incidents.

