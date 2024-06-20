"It's better than nothing": Traffic light coming to "busy" intersection

BROUSSARD, La. — An intersection in Broussard, which residents say has seen too many crashes, may soon have a traffic light installed.

In May, the Broussard City Council unanimously approved a resolution to install a traffic signal at the intersection of West Fairfield Drive and North Lariviere Road.

Local residents are saying it’s about time.

This decision follows 11 vehicle crashes in that intersection, as reported by the Broussard Police Department in 2023, and four have already occurred since the start of this year.

KATC spoke with residents about how this installation could help to prevent future incidents.

Chase Barras and his wife moved to the city just a month ago and live down the road from the intersection. They are pleased to hear about the installation and tell KATC they sometimes takes a different route to avoid the intersection altogether.

“Anything is better than nothing. It’s not bad all four ways, it’s just one way that’s problematic. Someone is going to get hurt eventually,” says Barras.

Barres also mentions that an obstruction caused by a fence and wall is the main reason accidents occur on this road.

“The lack of vision makes it hard to see one way,” he says.

In a statement to KATC by Mayor Ray Bourque about the installation:

"Improving the intersection to a signalized crossing at West Fairfield Drive and North Larriviere Road will improve traffic flow and make the intersection safer. Our city engineers have thoroughly studied the best improvements for the intersection. Traffic in this area has increased due to tremendous residential growth. Additionally, the traffic signal will be strategically located to provide traffic relief when the Broussard-Youngsville Connector is complete, which will extend West Fairfield Drive to Highway 89. The connector is expected to bring even higher traffic volume through the intersection."

Construction is set to begin in 60-90 days, with an estimated completion time of two to three months. The project's total cost is $276,000.