Topping-out ceremony held for new Lafayette High School

Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) held a topping-out ceremony Wednesday morning for the new Lafayette High School.

Topping out refers to the placement of the last steel beam, a significant milestone in the construction process.

LPSS and Lafayette High leadership were joined by government officials and the Lemoine Company project managers.

Lafayette Parish School Superintendent Francis Touchet said the school is making notable progress.

The three-story building will accommodate 2,300 students, 400 more than the current student population at LHS.

The new school will be ready by the fall of 2025.

