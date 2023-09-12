LPSB holds town hall on new Lafayette High; final renderings released

LAFAYETTE, La. — We now have a better idea of what Lafayette High School will look like in the future.

The Lafayette Parish School Board (LPSB) presented the final renderings to the public during a special town hall meeting Monday in the school's auditorium.

Justin Centanni, LPSB member, District 6, noted, "It's going to be a 300,000-square-foot, three-building high school built for 2,300 students, so it's built for growth. It's going to meet the needs of our students as we go into the next decade and beyond."

Students are expected to begin using the facility in the 2025-26 school year, according to Centanni.

He explained, "It's about a two-year construction timeline. We're going to start putting in the foundation this month. We're going to have August of 2025, so that school year, the 25-26 school year, is when we anticipate students being able to use the facility."

Photos of the final renderings can be seen below.

The full PDF of the presentation will be available on the Lafayette Parish School System website.