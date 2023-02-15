First Look: Renderings of the new Lafayette High

We've obtained renderings of the new Lafayette Hight School from LPSS.

According to the school system's annual audit, which included renderings and a narrative about the design, the plan for the new school "was developed to maximize the use of the available property and engage a socially creative and supportive learning space with safety for the students and faculty as a central focus."

The new building will house 2,300 LHS students in a three-story, 300,000 sq. structure for our 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th graders.

The aim is to provide spaces that are flexible, and to use natural light and "blurring the threshold of interior and exterior environments," the document states. The design also uses the concept of "Crime Prevention through Environmental Design" that seeks to remove blind spots throughout the building.

"The idea is to create a perimeter by using concentric zones to monitor from the outside and to cover both interior and exterior issues. All aspects of school safety design are being discussed and considered in the building design with the latest technology," the document states.

Here are the renderings: