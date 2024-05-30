Tips to help relieve stress during storms

LAFAYETTE, La. — Over the last couple of months, KATC has shared stories from all over Acadiana that highlight the effects that storms have on the environment, neighbors' homes and entire communities.

According to mental health clinician Shelly Daigle at The Family Tree, storms can also affect your mental well-being.

With the hurricane season quickly approaching, Daigle has a few tips on how to help relieve some of that storm-related stress that may come up.

"You can't control the weather, right?" Daigle said. "...and so paying attention to those aspects of weather-related incidents that you can control."

Here are a few of the tips she shared:

