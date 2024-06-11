LAFAYETTE PARISH — The father of a Lafayette teenager who was killed in a multi-vehicle car crash on Friday morning says he is devastated by his son’s loss. Speaking with KATC days following the death, Justin Ogbauku says he is processing what happened that fateful morning.

“I lost my best friend, I lost my sidekick, we went through a lot together,” said Ogbauku.

Justin’s son, 16 year-old Hesus Ogbauku was killed when the car he was in was involved in a seven vehicle car crash on Mudd Avenue.

Justin calls his son a great kid and says he relies on his faith to keep him going during these times.

“I stay strong…that’s what my kids expect me to do,” said Ogbauku.

Hesus’ death marks the third crash-related death on Evangeline Thruway for 2024, prompting calls for safety and driver awareness along Evangeline Thruway.

Richard Mouton is the owner of RPM Automotive. Three cars in his lot were hit, including one belonging to a customer. He says it’s not the first time.

“I feel like it’s one of the most dangerous thoroughfares in the state of Louisiana and possibly America. We’ve had cars into houses. They really need to do something about the thruway," said Mouton.

Mouton’s shop has been struck multiple times over the years.

"I’ve had cars hit here eight or nine times since I opened up. The building has actually been hit four times, it was hit about a year ago, and it broke that steel pipe," said Mouton.

Evangeline Thruway continues to be a traffic concern for residents. A spokesperson with the Lafayette Police Department says there have been 441 crashes on the thruway this year.

According to the latest report, there were 27 hit and runs, four major crashes and three fatal crashes on Evangeline Thruway this year.

“A lot of these fatalities have happened because people have failed to use the crosswalks. A lot of times people will not obey the traffic light signals and they will run the light,” says Press Liaison Officer for the Lafayette Police Department, Sgt. Robin Green.

Police did not confirm whether any charges would be filed in relation to the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

