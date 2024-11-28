"The story is not over:" New classrooms to be built on historic campus

LAFAYETTE, La. — A historic institution in the Hub City is welcoming students back to campus after being closed for decades.

Prime Time Head Start and Early Head Start, a federally funded program that supports school readiness for children up to age five, has announced an expansion of its services.

The program is building four new classrooms at the Holy Rosary Institute campus. The institute which was founded in 1913, was a cornerstone of African American education. It was the only Catholic school in Louisiana to teach African American children.

KATC spoke to Dustin Cravins, President of the Holy Rosary Redevelopment Board, about the addition.

"The hope is that the community recognizes that, as historic as Holy Rosary is and as much as it has contributed to our community. It’s not the end of the story, but the beginning of a new chapter," said Cravins. "It's a revitalization, a resurgence. To see these young people back on this historic campus is truly heartwarming."

The campus is located just under a mile from Prime Time's main campus at the Immaculate Heart of Mary, the new classrooms will be in the space that was once the campus cafeteria.

This expansion will allow 60 additional children to begin their educational journey at Prime Time, helping to build a brighter future for both the students and their community.

Prime Time tells KATC that while a completion date for the classrooms hasn’t been set, they will notify the community once construction is finished.