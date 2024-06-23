"The results of extended hands;" Bringing community to those in need

LAFAYETTE — Extended Hands, a non-profit organization, brings people together to make a difference in the community.

"One man came, and he was looking for a bed, and he would just so happen to come and get a bed," said Dylan Simon, the family self-sufficiency coordinator for Lafayette Housing Authority, also known as LHA.

LHA was the latest destination for an Extended Hands event, where community members did have the chance to get a bed, a couch, a new toy for their child or even a whole new wardrobe.

"We saw the need, and rather than just talking about it, we decided we were going to try to do something to promote hand-in-hand elevation. This is a place where you can come—if anything you're not using, you can set it out, and if you see anything you need, you get to take it," said Revina Amos, co-founder of Extended Hands.

What they put on is, basically, a free-of-charge garage sale, and for families like the ones living within the LHA, events like this can provide more than just things.

"We go through rough times, and...we just need items. We need furniture. Sometimes, these families might not have a bed to sleep on even if they have housing, so coming out to get a bed, to get a sofa...to feel like you live somewhere and own something," Simon said.

Even further, these events bring the community together.

"You have to work in the community before we work outside of the community," said Brittney Morgan, leader of Girl Scout Troop 2. "Keeping that tradition of giving back, family-oriented, community-oriented is very important."

This event isn't the last for Extended Hands.

If you would like to get involved by making a donation or volunteering your time, or if your neighborhood is in need of an event like this, get in touch with Extended Hands by visiting their office at 2841 Louisiana Ave. or calling 337-234-3026.