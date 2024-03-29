The Living Stations of the Cross: a walk-along

LAFAYETTE, La. — After last year's rained out event, the Ragin' Cajun Catholics are happy to be back.

A group of college students are demonstrating the religious events behind the Easter holiday with a follow-along passion play.

"I can't think of anything more that I'd want to do with my break than be here proclaiming my faith," said Caleb Chopin, the student portraying Jesus.

Our Lady of Wisdom's Living Stations of the Cross follows him as he carries the cross from the front of the chapel to the lake at Girard Park.

"Really interesting, captivating, hopefully. I know we've worked very hard practicing this multiple times throughout the past few months," Chopin said.

Practice that's very much needed to create the realistic depiction of the crucifixion for the crowd that follows along.

"So many people can truly see at least what we believe to be, you know, Jesus' suffering and passion," he said.

Adding to the effect, the group travels together by foot.

"It helps us to sort of feel like we are living the real event, right, because people would have done the same thing," said Father Patrick Broussard, Pastor Chaplin for Our Lady of Wisdom.

For those unable to make the trek, the church offers another option inside the chapel.

"We do the way of the cross—stations of the cross in the church so that they can also participate in some way before we enter into the Good Friday liturgies," Broussard said.

After the final station, the crowd returns to Our Lady of Wisdom for a passion service.

If you missed this year's play, Father Broussard assure another opportunity to walk along at the same time, same place next year.