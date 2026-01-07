“That’s devastating”: Victims identified in fatal Lafayette crash

LAFAYETTE, La. — Three people were killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on Johnston Street, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

The crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. near the 6800 block of Johnston Street. Police said a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on E. Broussard Road struck a second vehicle, which then collided with a third. The initial vehicle continued on and hit a wooden utility pole, according to a preliminary police report.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, where a portion of Johnston Street was temporarily closed for hours while investigators secured the scene and a utility company repaired the damaged pole.

Emanuel Marone, who lives nearby, said he heard the sound of emergency sirens.

“It was about 5 a.m. I heard nonstop sirens,” Marone said. “I immediately checked 911.org and saw there was an incident at the Johnston Street address.”

Police said three people died as a result of the crash. A fourth person was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Authorities have not confirmed whether dense fog in the area contributed to the crash. Sgt. Robin Green of the Lafayette Police Department said that determination will be made by traffic investigators.

“I can’t really confirm if that was a factor,” Green said. “We’ll have to wait for the Traffic Unit to release their preliminary findings on what occurred.”

Police urged drivers to use caution, especially during poor weather conditions.

“When we have heavy fog advisories, we ask people to drive a little under the speed limit and remain vigilant,” Green said. “There are a lot of people on the road, and sometimes you don’t see them until it’s too late.”

For Marone, the tragedy has had a lasting impact on the community.

“Obviously, that’s devastating,” he said. “It’s horrible that something like that happened."

Police later identified the victims killed in the crash as 36-year-old Cherita Washington and her 17-year-old daughter, Chase Washington, both of Duson, who were occupants of the second vehicle. The driver of the first vehicle, 21-year-old Joseph Prejean of Lafayette, also died from his injuries.

Chase Washington was a student at Lafayette High School. In a statement, the Lafayette Parish School System said it is providing additional counseling services on campus to support students and staff.

“The Lafayette Parish School System is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a Lafayette High School student and her mother. Our hearts are with the family, friends, classmates and the entire Lafayette High community as they grieve this devastating loss.”

The Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash.

