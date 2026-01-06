Police investigating fatal multi-vehicle crash at Johnston, E. Broussard

A fatal multi-vehicle crash has closed a major Lafayette intersection on Tuesday morning.

The Lafayette Police Department responded to the collision in the 6800 block of Johnston Street at E. Broussard Road at around 5:13 a.m.

Emergency responders and LPD Traffic Investigators remain on scene. Police have established a crime scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Both northbound and southbound Johnston Street at E. Broussard Road are closed to all traffic. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes for the next several hours.

Police say additional details will be released as the investigation progresses.