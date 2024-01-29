Teen indicted in fatal New Year's Eve shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Lafayette grand jury has indicted a 17-year-old in connection with a fatal New Year's Eve shooting in downtown Lafayette.

According to the 15th Judicial District, Kopelon Vicknair, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was indicted on one count of second-degree murder.

Justin Broussard, 18, of Arnaudville, died as a result of the shooting. A 29-year-old Russell Henry, of Arnaudville, was also arrested at the time in connection with Broussard's murder.

