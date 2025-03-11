SWLA Juneteenth Committee announces 22nd annual celebration

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The SWLA Juneteenth Committee is preparing for its 22nd annual celebration, running from April 26 through June 21, 2025. This year’s theme is "We Ride the Juneteenth Wave of Freedom to Liberty."

The celebration kicks off with a Juneteenth Job Fair on Saturday, April 26, and will feature a series of cultural, educational, and community events throughout June. The festivities will conclude with the SWLA Juneteenth Music Festival & Stone Soul Picnic on Saturday, June 21 at Historic Heymann Park.

Full Schedule of Events:

Saturday, April 26, 2025 – Juneteenth Job Fair 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Graham Brown Memorial Park, 1234 E. Pont des Mouton Rd., Lafayette, LA

Monday, June 2, 2025 – Juneteenth Proclamation 9:30 AM 705 W. University Ave., Lafayette, LA

Saturday, June 7, 2025 – Unity Walk & Gospel Explosion 10:00 AM St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 615 Edison St., Lafayette, LA

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 – 40 Acres & A Mule Discussion 6:00 PM Downtown Convention Center, 124 S. Buchanan St., Lafayette, LA

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 – Juneteenth Commemoration 6:00 PM Downtown Convention Center, 124 S. Buchanan St., Lafayette, LA

Thursday, June 19, 2025 – Juneteenth Opening Ceremonies & Flag Raising 9:30 AM 705 W. University Ave., Lafayette, LA

Thursday, June 19, 2025 – Juneteenth Lyrical Expressions (Spoken Word/Open Mic) 5:30 PM Heymann Park Recreation Center, 1500 S. Orange St., Lafayette, LA

Friday, June 20, 2025 – SWLA Juneteenth Banquet & National Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant 6:30 PM Downtown Convention Center, 124 S. Buchanan St., Lafayette, LA

Saturday, June 21, 2025 – SWLA Juneteenth Music Festival & Stone Soul Picnic 4:30 PM Historic Heymann Park, 1500 S. Orange St., Lafayette, LA



Organizers say this year’s celebration aims to honor African American history, culture, and the continued pursuit of freedom and equality.

For more information and updates, visit https://swlajuneteenth.org.