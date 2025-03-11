Watch Now
SWLA Juneteenth banquet & scholarship pageant set for June 2025 in Lafayette

Young ladies ages 8 to 19 can compete for scholarships while celebrating Black history and culture. The deadline to apply is March 31.
LAFAYETTE PARISH — The SWLA Juneteenth Banquet & National Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant is set for June 20, 2025, giving young ladies ages 8 to 19 a chance to compete for scholarships while celebrating Black history and culture.

The pageant is open to participants from across Southwest Louisiana, with a focus on leadership, talent, and academic excellence. Organizers encourage interested contestants to apply before the March 31 deadline.

For applications and more information, contact Susannah Johnson at johnsonsusannahm@gmail.com or call 337-212-1950.

