Suspect arrested in Sharp case booked after downtown incident

No one was injured, but one person is under arrest and a police officer is on leave while a "life-threatening situation" is under investigation, Lafayette Police say. The person under arrest was booked last fall in an investigation that followed the death of a local teenager.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday, Lafayette Police foot patrols came upon a large crowd gathering in the street with a loud dispute between two groups. The crowds were gathered in the 100 block of East Vermilion, police say.

During the argument a man police describe as Jai'Quan Pierre, 19, of Crowley, allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the crowd. The crowd fled in fear, and an officer discharged their service weapon, police say. Nobody was hit or injured, they say.

Pierre also was arrested by Lafayette Police following the death of Gabriella Sharp; he was booked with video voyeurism in connection with a video that allegedly showed Sharp in the hours before her death. She was an Acadiana High senior when she was pronounced dead at a Congress Street convenience store in November 2025.

Saturday night, Pierre was booked with aggravated assault with a firearm, negligent carrying of a concealed weapon and terrorizing/menacing. He also was booked on two bench warrants in a traffic case; he was ticketed for window tint and registration violations and court records show. The bench warrants were issued after he failed to appear for his traffic arraignment, records show.

As per standard protocol, the officer involved is on paid administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.

The Lafayette Police Department is asking anyone with information or video footage of the incident to contact the Department directly or reach out to Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.