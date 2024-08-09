Sun Community Center project in the works for North Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A former early childhood education center in North Lafayette Parish may soon find new life as a community center after the Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) voted in favor of the Sun Community Center project coming to the old elementary school.

The Truman Early Childhood Education Center, which closed its doors in January to make way for a new facility, is being eyed for transformation into a community center.

The project is still in its development stage, but advocates are hopeful about its potential to serve residents in the Northside neighborhood.

“Sun Community Center is going to be a safe place where people will say you can go to this place and have solutions,” said Williams, founder of SUN CHDO- a Lafayette-based organization.

Williams is calling on the local business community to support the initiative, emphasizing the need for collaboration to bring the vision to life.

“We’re really excited about this decision that’s been made by the Lafayette Parish School System, and look forward to collaborating to ensure the community is beautified to use as a safe place for things like housing counseling, Sun Wellness and Resource Center,” said Williams.

While specific details about the center’s programs and services are still being finalized, plans include a range of activities from health, to education, and social services.

Josh Edmond, LPSS representative for district 3, welcomes the new project highlighting the value to the community. “This is beyond LPSS, this is beyond Sun CHDO. SUN CHDO’S name is on it but this is for the community,” said Edmond.

No official timeline has been set for the project’s completion, but Williams said that community input will be a key factor as plans move forward.