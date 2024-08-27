State Police report spike in traffic crashes in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Acadiana Parish experienced one of its deadliest weekends on the roads, with six traffic fatalities, five of which occurred in a single night.

The Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported an increase in traffic crashes in Acadiana this year, with a noticeable spike in August. "The driving factors behind fatal crashes in Louisiana have remained consistent over the years: impaired driving, lack of restraint use, and distracted driving," said Peggy Borque, Public Information Officer with LSP.

As of 2024, 2,123 crashes have been reported in Acadiana, compared to 2,000 in 2023. Of the 2024 crashes, 31 resulted in 34 deaths. According to state police, 56% of traffic deaths in Acadiana this year involved someone not wearing a seatbelt.

The statistics include data from Evangeline, St. Landry, Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin, Vermilion, Iberia, and St. Mary Parishes.

Corporal Jeromy Sanford of the Lafayette Police Department's Traffic Unit noted that distracted driving remains the leading cause of accidents in Lafayette.

"Cellphones are the number one issue," Sanford said. "It's either looking down and texting on their phone. A lot of times, as motorcycle officers, they don’t even see us next to them. We are asking people to put the phones down and pay attention to the roads," he added.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the city has recorded 11 traffic fatalities this year, compared to 14 in 2023 and 23 in 2022.

State Police Implement Safety Campaign

In response to the rising number of traffic fatalities, the Louisiana State Police have launched the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign. "Due to the tragic loss in our community over the weekend, where four out of five fatalities were not wearing seatbelts, Louisiana State Police Troop I will conduct extra patrols and safety checks to ensure drivers and passengers are wearing their seatbelts and following all traffic laws," Borque stated.

The campaign began on August 16 and will run through September 2. Additionally, with September being National Child Passenger Safety Month, troopers will host a Child Safety event in Abbeville at the Vermilion Boys & Girls Club to educate parents and guardians about child car safety.