St. Anne Church in Youngsville to open new building next May

LAFAYETTE PARISH (YOUNGSVILLE) — St. Anne Church in Youngsville is set to unveil a major renovation next spring, offering parishioners a new worship space that will better accommodate the growing community. The $16 million project, led by Father Michael Rousso, has been largely funded by local donations and pledges.

"We've been in the construction process for about a year and a half now. We've raised about $10 million in cash and pledges so far, and the overall cost will be around $16 million," Rousso said. "We are planning to move into the new church in the first week of May."

The new building will feature Gothic-style architecture and stained glass windows designed by Father Rousso himself. With seating for approximately 500 people, the expanded church will address the needs of a rapidly growing congregation in Youngsville. The existing church building will be preserved and transformed into an adoration chapel once construction is completed.

"The concern initially was what we would do with the old church, but once people learned we would preserve it and connect it to the new one, they were fully on board," Rousso said. "Now they recognize the legitimate need for more space, especially since Youngsville is growing so quickly."

The first Mass in the new church is scheduled for Friday, May 9.

In addition to the new church, another historic building on the St. Anne campus, La Presbytère, has also undergone extensive renovations. The building, which serves as the "home of the priest," is one of the oldest landmarks in Youngsville and was expanded in the early 1900s. Purchased by the church last year, the renovated space was unveiled to the public during an open house on Sunday, attended by nearly 500 people.

Rousso expressed gratitude for the support from parishioners, noting the hard work involved in the renovations has been exhausting but rewarding. "It’s been a good exhaustion, and all the more fulfilling for a pastor to see the fruit of his hard work. That’s what it’s really all about," he said.

With these developments, St. Anne Church is poised to meet the spiritual needs of its growing community while preserving its rich history.