Shooting at vigil for gun violence victim critically injures young girl

LAFAYETTE, La. — A vigil held Sunday night at Debaillon Park took a tragic turn when a six-year-old girl was critically injured in a shooting, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Community members gathered in the park to mourn Phillip Francis Jr., 44, who was fatally shot Friday at the WoodSpring Suites hotel. Click here for that story. A Lafayette man has been booked with manslaughter in connection with Francis’ death.

Friends and family organized the memorial service to remember Francis, but the event was interrupted by gunfire. Police said the six-year-old was struck by a bullet and transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Neighbors near the park reported hearing gunshots and described the situation as tragic.

Lafayette police continue searching for the person responsible for the shooting at the vigil. According to a police spokesperson, investigators do not believe there is any connection between the shooting at the hotel and the shooting at Debaillon Park.

