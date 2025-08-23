Lafayette man arrested for manslaughter in deadly afternoon shooting

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A Lafayette man is facing a manslaughter charge after a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

According to Lafayette Police, 44-year-old Phillip Francis Jr. was shot and killed following an altercation with the suspect. Investigators say the two men were involved in a dispute shortly before shots were fired.

Officers later arrested 39-year-old Kyle Jagneaux of Lafayette in connection with the shooting. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of manslaughter.

Authorities have not released additional details about what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

You can read the original report on the shooting here.