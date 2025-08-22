Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lafayette Police investigating homicide on Hugh Wallis Road

Lafayette Police
Courtesy Lafayette Police Department
Lafayette Police
The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Hugh Wallis Road.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting and located a dead male victim, according to Lafayette Police.

A formal crime scene has been established, and LPD investigators are actively working on the case.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

Further details will be provided as they become available.

