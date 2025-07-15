Settlement in free speech lawsuit discussed at Library Board of Control meeting

LAFAYETTE, La. — A special meeting was held Monday at the Lafayette Public Library on West Congress Street to address a proposed settlement in a federal lawsuit that stems from a 2023 incident involving free speech and public meeting rights.

The lawsuit was filed by Melanie Brevis and Lynette Mejía , co-founders of Lafayette Citizens Against Censorship. Brevis was physically removed from a public library board meeting while reading a prepared statement during her allotted comment time. The group alleges the removal violated Brevis’ First Amendment rights and Louisiana’s Open Meetings Law.

“I was shocked when I was asked to leave that meeting,” Brevis said. “It was a complete violation of my rights, like it would have been anyone else’s.”

The lawsuit names former Lafayette Parish Library Board President Robert Judge as a defendant, along with other local government entities. According to Brevis, the group has been seeking resolution for over two years.

“We are really looking forward to bringing this to a close,” she said. “I think LCG and the other defendants are as well. I just hope we can resolve this tonight.”

While the proposed terms of the settlement remain confidential until all parties, including the Lafayette Consolidated Government, current board president Daniel Kelly, and Judge, have signed, the settlement was approved by the board.

“I think it’s going to work out perfectly,” Kelly said following the decision. “We want to make sure we can have orderly meetings, respect each other, and by doing so, I think we will be able to cover more ground and productive in our spaces.”

Community members in attendance expressed views on the importance of both decorum and the protection of free speech at public meetings.

“I think it’s a disservice to people who are for or against an issue. It takes away from the greater issue, whatever it may be, and I don’t think it’s OK. I think everyone should feel that their voice is heard. And certainly, the people who are serving and volunteering in this role should feel safe and not feel threatened — that harm could come to them financially or otherwise — if they are upholding the rules that were clearly defined," she says.

Brevis said her goal is to ensure that no one else has to experience what she did.

“In the future, going forward, no one has to be intimidated," Brevis tells KATC. "No one has to fear being escorted out of a meeting like I was. We just want to make sure that when people come to public meetings, they can speak freely and give their opinions."

According to the LCAC, if the settlement is finalized, the Plaintiffs will move to dismiss claims against those parties as well as LPSO Deputies Rusty Santiny and Sara Orgeron who escorted Brevis out of the meeting.

