Services set for Red Lerille

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 10:00 AM in St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Lafayette for Red Lerille, age, 88, who died Friday, March 14.

Interment will be held in Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery in Lafayette. The family requests that visitation be observed on Friday, March 21, 2025 from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Martin & Castille's downtown Location. There will be no public visitation on Saturday.

Memorial contributions in Red's name may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 1250 Carmel Dr, Lafayette, LA 70501, Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200 Lafayette, LA. 70506 https://hospiceacadiana.com/, or to Camp Bon Coeur, 300 Ridge Road, Suite K Lafayette, LA. 70506 https://www.heartcamp.com/.

As word of his passing has spread, tributes have been posted on social media. Most of them included a very personal story about Red, recounting some kindness he had extended to the poster. As one said, "I'm not sure what Lafayette is without him."

On Saturday, we spoke to members of his health club on Doucet Road.

Red Lerille

Here are a just few of the many tributes posted to Red:

On Friday, we posted some of the stories we've done with him in the past. To see those, click here.