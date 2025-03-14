Lafayette icon Red Lerille has died.

He was 88.

Just this week, it was announced that he had been inducted into the inaugural class of the Health and Fitness Association's Hall of Fame; he was one of six individuals recognized as industry pioneers.

According to Red's bio from his health club's website:

"At the age of 15, Red was a skinny red haired kid who was inspired by his Uncle Harold’s muscles. Red’s dream was to be Mr. America and to own a gym. Red’s dream was spurred on during a conversation with Joe Gold in 1953. Joe Gold (founder of Gold’s Gyms and World Gym International) opened his first gym called “Ajax Gym” in New Orleans in 1953. Joe really seemed to like Red, even though he was a kid at the age of 17. One Saturday over lunch, Joe looked at a magazine with Bill Pearl on the cover and told Red that “You could win Mr. America one day”. From that day, Joe became Red’s mentor.

"After Mr. New Orleans, Mr. Audubon Park, Mr. Navy, and several other titles, Red’s dream was realized in 1960."

Red was crowned Mr. America in 1960, and in January 1963, he opened a 4000-square-foot health club. Two years later, he moved the club to it's current location on Doucet Road. Over the years, that club has expanded into the popular location - including all types of fitness centers, tracks, courts and pools.

According to his Wikipedia page, Red was the recipient of the 2011 Club Industry Lifetime Achievement Award and received University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni Association's Outstanding Alumni Award in 2002. In 2011 he was the UL Lafayette Alumni Association's Spring Gala honoree in recognition of his community service and support of the university.

His club posted the announcement this afternoon:

We've interviewed Red several times over the years.

Here's his "Acadiana Famous" interview:

And here's the uncut version of that video:

To see the story we did with him and his son, Mark, click here.

