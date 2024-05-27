Scott Middle Schooler makes third consecutive appearance at Scripps National Spelling Bee

Aiden Pham has been spelling since third grade. Now, he's making his third consecutive appearance in Washington D.C. for the 99th Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“In addition to luck of the draw...the person that wants it the most is gonna win.”

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A local middle schooler is punching his ticket to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, for the third year in a row. KATC's Anna Fischer spoke with Scott Middle Schooler Aiden Pham, who hopes to be this year’s w-i-n-n-e-r.

“Cantankerous."

“C-a-n-t-a-n-k-e-r-o-u-s," Pham spelled out (with ease).

Cantankerous. The word that tripped up Phaam back when he was competing in his third grade spelling bee; but this coming week, the soon-to-be-high-schooler will compete on a much bigger stage.

“Still feels surreal," said Pham, "like the first time I ever went to Washington D.C.” Back in March Pham was named Grand Champion of the 2024 Kiwanis Regional Spelling Bee, earning him a spot at this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“I think it’s about the experience and the journey to get there. Just starting out small then working your way up and learning new words. That feeling when you get the word right and everyone starts clapping for you, that’s one of my favorite parts of the spelling bee.”

To prepare, Pham studies over 3,000 words in a prep book, given to him by the official Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“in addition to luck of the draw ya know, the person that wants it the most is gonna win.”

The 99th Scripps National Spelling Bee airs on Wednesday, May 29 at 8/7c, followed by the live Finals airing on and Thursday, May 30 at 8/7c on ION. For more information, click here.