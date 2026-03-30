Scott kicks off Holy Week with annual Easter celebration

LAFAYETTE PARISH (SCOTT) — Families gathered Sunday in Scott to celebrate Palm Sunday and kick off Holy Week at the city’s annual Easter celebration.

Held outside City Hall, the event brought together community members for an afternoon of activities, including face painting, an Easter egg hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny, and a variety of food and drinks.

Local schools and organizations also took part, using the event as a fundraising opportunity. Among them was Acadiana High School’s football team, which sold refreshments to help cover costs such as jerseys, gameday transportation and equipment.

“It’s great to be here, I mean, getting a good experience to be in the community with kids, and it's Easter—it's almost spring break!” said Acadiana High School football coach Ahmed Omezime.

Mayor Jan-Scott Richard said the event has been a long-standing tradition that continues to bring the community together each year.

“We've been doing this a long time; I mean, this is multiple administrations just following each other, and it's just a great way to kick off Holy Week on Palm Sunday at an event when people can come out here in fellowship, and I do all the fun things before school starts this week,” Richard said.

For a list of other Easter events happening in and around Acadiana, click here.