LIST: Acadiana Easter events for 2026

Here's a list of Easter egg hunts and other related events planned across Acadiana for spring 2026.

If you'd like your event to be included, please send the information to news@katctv.com

Here are the events we have, arranged by parish:

LAFAYETTE PARISH

There are several events planned this month in Scott, here are the flyers:

There also are several events planned in Broussard, here are some flyers:

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The Port Barre police department and the Port Barre American Legion Post #334 or hosting our third annual community Easter egg hunt.

This event is for those living within the 70577 ZIP Code and for students that attend any of the four schools inside of Port Barre.

This is a free event, we will have different egg hunts for different age groups including a senior citizens division!

Free chili dogs, drink drinks and we will have vendors there as well.

If anyone wants to be a vendor and sell their product, they can contact Dawn at 337-585-6212.

Here's the flyer: