Scott community marks 74th National Day of Prayer

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Neighbors in Scott joined communities across the country Thursday for the 74th annual National Day of Prayer.

This year’s theme, “Pour Out to the God of Hope and Be Filled,” encouraged people of all faiths to come together in reflection and prayer.

The National Day of Prayer is held each year on the first Thursday in May. It's a time for communities to pause and pray for the nation, its leaders and one another.

This year marks the 34th time that Scott has participated in the nationwide observance. The local gathering took place at the Scott Event Center.