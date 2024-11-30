Santa spreads holiday cheer lighting up the town of Youngsville with Xmas Lights

YOUNGSVILLE — Fresh off giving thanks, the town of Youngsville is ready to celebrate the holidays. Every year, Jake Borill dresses up as Santa, spreading holiday cheer. He, along with his wife Brittany Borill, the public works department, and the fire department, come together to set up lights on all the roundabouts in town. Once the lights are all set up, Jake and Brittany transform into Mr. and Mrs. Claus, delighting families in Youngsville as they illuminate the festive displays for everyone to enjoy.

"It makes me feel happy and wonderful, and that is why I do what I do," said Jake Borill, also known as Santa Claus.

Families from all over town came to watch the magic come alive.

Sisters Emmeline and Samantha Barefield were lucky enough to capture all the magic in real-time and get a photo with Santa.

"Oh my gosh, this is the best day of my life," said Samantha Barefield.

"Oh my gosh, it was a little early, it's not even December yet," said Emmeline Barefield.

Weeks before, Santa and city public works made their rounds, wrapping the city in Christmas décor----you can see everything from horses, trees, sleigh bells, and mistletoe of course.

"We do get a little bit of a traffic Jam but people do not seem to mind too much," said Borill.

Borill says the hard work fills his heart with joy and cheer, especially the finishing touches that bring all families together smiling from ear to ear---

"This is not just about the lights, but spreading cheer and doing something for others," said Borill.

To end the night, Borill plugs in the final outlet illuminating the city's Christmas tree.

Borill says the lights will remain until the start of the New Year.

