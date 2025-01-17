Safe driving tips for icy roadways

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Freezing temperatures are expected to grip Lafayette and surrounding areas, prompting local officials to urge residents to take precautions, especially on the roadways.

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) officials say they will be closely monitoring road conditions and maintaining critical infrastructure throughout the duration of the cold snap. They also have 2,000 gallons of brine ready to be sprayed on roadways if needed to prevent ice buildup.

In response to the icy conditions, drivers are being encouraged to stay vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel. LCG advises motorists to be aware of road closures and to steer clear of bridges if possible, as they can freeze more quickly than other surfaces.

Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is on standby, ready to assist during the winter weather. Public Information Officer Robin Greene is urging drivers to prioritize safety.

“If you can help it, do not get on the road at all,” Greene said. “If you have to go into work during these icy conditions, we recommend that you drive at least 10 miles below the speed limit to make sure you can make it to your destination safely.”

In addition to road safety, LCG is reminding residents to take care of their homes and loved ones during this cold snap by following the “5 P’s”:

People: Keep your family warm and check on neighbors, especially the elderly.

Pets: Bring pets inside to keep them safe from the cold.

Pipes: Wrap exposed pipes to prevent freezing.

Plants: Cover outdoor plants with sheets or towels, or bring them indoors.

Practice Fire Safety: Ensure heating devices are used properly to avoid fire hazards.

LCG is also providing residents with real-time information on road conditions. A road closure mapis available 24/7 on their website, which will be updated regularly throughout the cold snap.