Rollin' with Cajun Wheelers

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Cajun Wheelers are a youth wheelchair basketball team united by their shared love of the game despite facing physical challenges. Showing that using a wheelchair doesn’t make them any less competitive.

KATC stopped by one of their practice sessions at Girard Park to learn more about the team.

It was founded back in 2020 by 15-year-old Elijah Judice; the team was born out of his love to play basketball.

“I’ve always liked basketball, watching it on TV, and I had that competitive drive in me,” Elijah said.

After searching online for wheelchair basketball teams in his area and finding none, Elijah and his family decided to travel hundreds of miles so that he could shoot some hoops.

KATC

Inspired by his experiences and wanting to play closer to home, Elijah and his grandmother had a thought.

"Me and my grandma said, hmm, we should get a team started here," he said.

The rest is history, and today, the team has expanded to include players like 11-year-old Caliph Jude Newton.

KATC

“I get to be with others who are like me, and it makes me feel unique, like I'm part of something special,” Newton said.

Head Coach Christopher Cotten, who is also disabled, says the team encourages him.

“I’m disabled, so they give me purpose. They inspire me,” he said. “They’ve already been dealt a tough hand, but they’re not quitting.”

KATC

The organization provides an opportunity for individuals with lower-limb disabilities to get in the game—and take a shot.

Newton tells KATC, “One person can make a difference. Even though I can’t run a lot or jump, I can still do things other kids can or can’t.”

The Cajun Wheelers are currently recruiting and if you have a child with a lower limb disability that loves basketball, click here to sign up.