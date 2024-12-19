Riding horses changes one man's life after having a stroke at three years old

Caleb Leblanc has been working with Lorain Gilbert- Fontana since he was three years old. Fontana is a physical therapist, and program director for Acadiana Therapeutic Riding Organization, also know as ATRO. Fontana says Leblanc experienced a stroke at the age of three that limited his walking & motion on the right side of his body. Thanks to therapeutic riding, Leblanc has more motion than before.

"The movement of the horse actually mimics the movement of a human pelvis when it walks, so physiologically, it helps to improve respirations, it helps to improve strength and stability," Fontana said. "It gives the brain 80 to 120 neuromotor units every step the horse takes, every minute, and the person's brain thinks they're walking."

ATRO also offers resources for people with mental health issues and disabilities. Fontana told KATC having a horse to take care of stopped her from self harm.

"My first horse kept me from committing suicide... and the only reason I stayed around in this world is because that horse needed me," Fontana explained. "So I got it together and figured out what was wrong, he saved my life literally."

Fontana says the healing power of a horse, emotionally and physically, for a human is something you can't believe until you see it.

