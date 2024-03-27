Residents comment on bomb threat at Lafayette courthouses

LAFAYETTE, La. — A bomb threat at the lafayette parish , city and federal court houses was lifted late today but it was a concerning scene as investigators looked into reports of a bomb threat at the downtown buildings.

Court employees, residents who had to attend court and patrons of downtown businesses filled downtown streets as they waited for hours on the all-clear to be given for today's bomb threat. This as officials investigated reports of a bomb threat at the Lafayette Parish, City, and Federal court houses.

Charm Hines and Michael Lee were inside the Lafayette Parish court house when the evacuation notice came in.

"We were clueless, we didn't know what was going on at that moment, they were telling us to leave and we had to get out immediately."

Jessica Bates said she took the day off from work to attend a court hearing, but never made it inside the courtroom.

"As I'm parking my car, I'm heading into the building, didn't even make it to the door and everybody's coming out saying there's a bomb threat."

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that a call about the bomb threat came in to 911 around 8:49 on Wednesday morning. Investigators quickly evacuated all three courthouses for safety precautions. No evidence of a bomb was found and an all-clear was given around 1:00 pm.