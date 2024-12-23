Renovated Fire Station No. 2 back open

LAFAYETTE, La. — Fire Station Number 2, one of the oldest fire stations in Lafayette, has officially completed extensive renovations, helping to enhance its ability to serve the community during emergencies.

Originally constructed in 1984, the station is the second oldest in Lafayette's history and was in dire need of updates.

Alton Trahan with the Lafayette Fire Department tells KATC some of those improvements.

“It was a major renovation about $2 million dollars worth," he says. "We had to change the sprinkler system, the fire alarm system, and actually put the kitchen that was upstairs—a very small kitchen—downstairs to provide adequate space for the firefighters inside.”

In addition to a newly designed kitchen, the renovated facility now includes brand-new bathrooms and private sleeping quarters, offering much-needed comfort for firefighters who respond to numerous emergency calls throughout the day and night.

“Station 2 is our busiest fire station; we run about 1,700 calls out of the station a year,” Trahan says. “Having them back in quarters will improve on response time. Although we had other stations responding to the area, actually having them here is obviously going to improve response time, which matters a lot.”

Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux says the renovations is a win-win for both firefighters and the community, especially during the colder winter months.

“Anytime you have your older communities, like older structures, they are more susceptible to fires. A lot of them are using the old gas-type heaters and space heaters, so the risk factor is greater. But knowing we can get a response from as close as possible protects this community," he says.

The fire station is now officially back in operation, with officials expressing their excitement to continue serving and protecting the residents of Lafayette. The station will have 6 firefighters stationed there.

