Remembering Sydney "Sid" Williams

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Many across Acadiana and beyond are mourning the loss of Sydney “Big Sid” Williams, a beloved pillar of the community and a legend in the zydeco music scene. Known for his larger-than-life presence, Big Sid passed away at 73 after battling cancer.

“I always knew where to find him,” said Rhonda Williams-Brown, his daughter. “If he wasn’t at the store, he was at the club. And if he wasn’t at either, you knew he wasn’t far.”

Sid was a fixture at El Sido’s Zydeco Blues Club, the legendary venue he founded in Lafayette. Located just off Martin Luther King Drive, El Sido’s became a cornerstone of the zydeco community, where musicians and fans alike gathered to celebrate the soulful rhythm and spirit of the genre.

Williams-Brown shared that her father’s passion for music began early. He taught himself to play the accordion at a young age, and his influence rippled through the zydeco world, especially impacting his brother, Nathan Williams, leader of the Zydeco Cha-Chas, and his nephew, Lil Nathan, of Lil Nathan and the Zydeco Big Timers.

“I would play here all the time,” said James Smith, a longtime friend and musician. “I played with Patrick Henry and the Liberation Band, and we used to play here at Sid’s consistently.”

Sid’s heart for his community extended beyond music. He was also the owner of Sid’s One Stop, a convenience store in Lafayette. Friends recall how he would let customers take what they needed, even if they didn’t have enough money.

“I’ve seen people come in with no cash, and he’d just say, ‘Go ahead, take it off the shelf,’” said Shannon Parker, a close friend of Williams. “That was the kind of man he was.”

His generosity didn’t stop there. Every year, Sid hosted a Thanksgiving Zydeco food drive, bringing together the community to help those in need. Through his music, his business, and his philanthropic efforts, Sid left an indelible mark on the people of Lafayette and beyond.

“He treated everybody the same,” Williams-Brown said. “When tourists or people from out of state would come, they would find him because of the name—because of the club—and they just wanted to meet him.”

Sid’s legacy will continue to live on through the music, memories, and mentorship he offered to countless individuals. The zydeco world has lost a legend, but his impact will echo for generations to come.