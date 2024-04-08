Record breaking turnout at Scott Boudin Festival

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The City of Scott saw a record-breaking turnout at this year's Boudin Festival with more than 40 thousand people attending over the three day weekend according to the City's mayor, Jan-Scott Richard.

Jared and Crystal Billeaudeau owners of Landry's Donuts and Coffee were return vendors at this year's festival.

“We went through 1300 pounds of chicken wings in two days and we went through 200 pounds of queso cheese,” said Jared about the large turnout over the weekend.

“Last year we went in knowing what we did last year hoping to do the same thing, it exceeded our expectations tremendously," his wife Crystal said.

The record turnout at this past weekend’s Scott Boudin festival has sparked some questions about crowd control and traffic flow in the future.

Mayor Jan-Scott Richard says his team is looking at the growing numbers.

“I think the board of directors and our police will come together and figure out what means are going to be necessary, can we keep it here, can we sell a certain amount of tickets, I think all of those things will be evaluated as we continue to proceed forward."

With the growing traffic, the mayor says city officials are looking at ways to coordinate routes in the future.

“When you bring 40,000 people into a city of ten thousand, there's gonna be some jams. We've got to exercise some patience and we have to do some better things on our end to make sure we navigate things more safely"

Anthony Hebert, owner of Uncle T’s Oysters says despite the traffic, he sees the Boudin Festival as an integral part of the Scott community.

“It's one weekend out of the year, it's really good for the community. It brings in a lot of people, it gives everybody a chance to see what Scott is all about and what we have."